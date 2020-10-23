JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, has donated to three local organizations helping those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. The Bank chose to select recipients who could use the funds towards food pantries and utility assistance for residents in rural communities. The recipients of $5,000 each were Illinois Valley Economic Development, The Salvation Army and Jersey Township.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This donation is important to us and we are grateful we are able to help our community during these uncertain times”, said Kathy Landess, Vice President and Human Resources Officer. “We hope this donation has a positive impact on those struggling, which will help our community as a whole.”

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: