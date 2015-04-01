JERSEYVILLE - Jim Hoefert-President of Jersey State Bank and Rick Solum, Trust Administrator, presented checks to this year’s recipients of the 2015 Jersey State Bank Scholarship Award on March 26.

Taylor Peters, daughter of Mary and Anthony Peters: Sydney Lorsbach, daughter of Thomas and Rebecca Lorsbach: and Robyn Johnson, daughter of Mary and Brian Johnson were the three finalists for this year’s scholarship. The topic of this year’s essay was The Importance of Community Banking. Taylor’s essay discussed the banks importance of solid connections with customers and improvements to the local economy. Sydney’s detailed how community banks are often undervalued even though they are an important financial asset. While Robyn’s highlighted how hometown banks’ unique, community-based philosophy of personally helping businesses and people gives communities the opportunity to economically succeed and communally thrive.

The top three essays were sent to the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking to complete regionally and statewide. Over the past 24 years, Jersey State Bank has awarded $ 24,800 and five local students have been selected with four out of five winning $1,000 at the state level.

