Jerseyville, Illinois (May 8, 2014) - Jim Hoefert, President of Jersey State Bank, and Rick Solum, Trust Administrator, presented checks to the winners of the 2014 Jersey State Bank Scholarship Award at their Board Meeting Thursday April 24th. Rachel Koenig, daughter of Ed and Angela Koenig, Matthew Wendell, son of Dave and Diane Wendell, and Aaron Fosha, son of Matt and Ann East and the late James Fosha, were the three finalists for this year’s scholarship. The topic of this year’s essay was "The Importance of Community Banking." Matt’s detailed how community banks build trust with familiarity. Aaron’s essay detailed the advantages of growing up in a small town. Rachel’s highlighted the way community banks operate using local money to benefit the very community where we live.

The top three essays were sent to the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking to complete regionally and statewide. In the past 23 years, Jersey State Bank has awarded $23,600, and five local students have been selected. Four out of the five have won $1000 at the state level.

