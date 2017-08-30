JERSEYVILLE – Paw Power is Back! Jersey State Bank is proud to announce their support of the Jersey Panthers with the continuation of Paw Power. For the 2017-2018 season, the bank will partner with JCHS to reward several sports teams for their hard work and dedication. Varsity football and varsity boys’ soccer are kicking off the program. We will award the football team $4 and the soccer team $20 for each point they score at a regular home game up to a maximum of $500.

Jersey State Bank will have a banner at each field tracking the team’s progress. All proceeds from the campaign will be awarded to the PAC and the team. For current Paw Power totals, come out to the field and support the Panthers.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

