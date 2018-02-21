JERSEYVILLE - For the 2017-2018 winter season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the JCHS varsity boys and girls basketball teams to reward the them for their hard work and dedication. Each team earned $1 for each point they scored during home games. JSB is proud to announce that both teams reached their goal of $500 this season.

Jersey State Bank had a banner in the gym tracking the team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the boys’ basketball team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It was particularly special to watch both teams play this season. You can see the passion and dedication the teams and coaches have by watching them play. We wish the programs much success next season and the seasons to come”, said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank.

Look for the next Paw Power promotions this spring to include both boys’ baseball and girls’ softball and girls’ soccer. We wish all three teams the best of luck and look forward to rewarding them at the end of their respective seasons.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

More like this: