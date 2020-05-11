JERSEYVILLE - Mark Schaefer, President and CEO announces the hiring of Chad Bowker as Vice President of Commercial Lending. Chad will manage the Bank’s current customers along with developing new business and commercial relationships.



“As our bank continues to grow, Chad is the perfect addition to our team”, said Mark Schaefer, President and CEO. “We strive to provide exceptional banking services to our customers and we believe Chad’s knowledge and experience will contribute to the bank’s continued success.”

Chad has 9 years of banking experience with his most recent position being President/CEO of Chesterfield State Bank in Chesterfield, IL. He earned a Master’s degree from Webster University in Business Administration and attended Greenville University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Chad has been active in community involvement and lives in Medora with his wife and two children.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: