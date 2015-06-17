Jersey State Bank announces new teller, Julie Henson Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - James Hoefert, President & CEO is pleased to announce that Julie Henson has joined the team at Jersey State Bank and will be assisting customers on the teller line with all their banking needs. Julie resides in Carrollton with her husband Derek and two children, Finley and Jack. Please stop in and help us welcome her! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip