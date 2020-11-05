JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Nikki Rowling Heitzig as the branch manager at our Grafton location. Nikki has worked at Jersey State Bank for five years and is excited to start this new adventure. In this role, she will oversee branch customer service, operations, and business development activities. Nikki was born and raised in Grafton and has a strong sense of community.

‘In the short time Nikki has been at our Grafton branch she has already implemented some great ideas’, said Kathy Landess, Human Relations Officer and Vice President at Jersey State Bank. ‘We are excited about Nikki’s enthusiasm and we think she will be a great addition to Grafton.’

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

