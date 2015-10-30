JERSEYVILLE - For the 2015 season, Jersey State Bank partnered with the Jersey Community High School varsity football team to award the boys for their hard work and dedication. They earned $4 for each point they scored at a regular home game. JSB is proud to announce that the team reached their goal of $500 this season.

Jersey State Bank had a banner below the scoreboard tracking the team’s progress along with continuous posts on JSB’s Facebook and Twitter pages. All proceeds from the campaign were awarded to the PAC and the football team.

Look for the next Paw Power promotion during the Boys and Girls 2015-2016 basketball season.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

