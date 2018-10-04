JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month.” The recipient for the month of September is Caleigh Cornell.

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives in a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During September, Caleigh received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Student of the Month” at JCHS. She is being congratulated Jenny King of Jersey State Bank.

