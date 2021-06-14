Jersey Softball Players Grace Myers and Leah Link Sign Letters Of Intent To Attend L&C Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 Athletic Department has announced softball players Grace Myers and Leah Link have signed letters of intent to play at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Article continues after sponsor message "The JCHS Softball program is so proud of both Grace Myers and Leah Link for choosing to continue to play softball while furthering their education at Lewis and Clark Community College," Crnokrak said. "During Grace’s high school career, she spent most of her innings at first base and occasionally played outfield. Along with her strong defensive skills, she was an offensive threat at the plate and contributed several extra-base hits and home runs. "During Leah’s career at JCHS she pitched, played outfield, and second base. She was a clutch hitter while on offense, and we could always count on her to hit the ball hard and put it in play when we needed her the most." "They are a very talented group. We know Lewis and Clark has a great softball program, and we are so happy for these two panther players and wish them much success." More like this: Crnokrak added: "It was unfortunate that this senior class lost their junior season because of COVID-19." Jersey's head girls softball coach Chelsey Crnokrak couldn't be more proud of the two girls for their accomplishments and now college signing. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip