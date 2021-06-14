Jersey Softball Players Grace Myers and Leah Link Sign Letters Of Intent To Attend L&C
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 Athletic Department has announced softball players Grace Myers and Leah Link have signed letters of intent to play at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"The JCHS Softball program is so proud of both Grace Myers and Leah Link for choosing to continue to play softball while furthering their education at Lewis and Clark Community College," Crnokrak said. "During Grace’s high school career, she spent most of her innings at first base and occasionally played outfield. Along with her strong defensive skills, she was an offensive threat at the plate and contributed several extra-base hits and home runs.
"During Leah’s career at JCHS she pitched, played outfield, and second base. She was a clutch hitter while on offense, and we could always count on her to hit the ball hard and put it in play when we needed her the most."
More like this: