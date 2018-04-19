JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s softball girls fell 11-9 to Waterloo in a tight game on Wednesday at Jersey.

Jersey pounded out 14 hits. Peyton Tisdale had four hits, while Lauren Brown added three hits. Sydney Gillis had two hits. Claire Anderson, Maddie Droege, Grace Sharich, Erika Story and Melissa Weishaupt each added a single hit.

Jersey scored three runs in the first, one in the second, then Waterloo scored three in the third, two in the fifth and three in both the sixth and seventh innings. Jersey scored two runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh for nine runs.

Jersey is now 4-10 on the season.

Taylor Downen and Skyler Barker had three hits each for Waterloo. Josie Metzger, Taylor Kaufmann and Taylor Wilson had two hits. Madison Limestall was the winning pitcher, tossing all seven innings.

Coach Meunstermann said the game was about who got the breaks and hit the ball the hardest.

“Both teams hit the ball; we had a few more errors than they did,” the coach said.

Muenstermann singled out Tisdale for her three triples and play in the outfield. She is a “great senior leader,” the coach said.

The Waterloo coach Matt Mason said it was a hard day for both teams in the field on Wednesday with the wind.

“We knew we would need to hit the ball against Jersey,” he said. “Our pitcher threw the ball pretty well. Josie Metzger and Taylor Downen and Taylor Kaufmann had solid games all around. It was a good, all-around team win. Scoring 11 runs is a big deal for us.”

Jersey faces Civic Memorial today and travels to Carrollton on Friday for more girls softball action.

