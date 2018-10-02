JERSEY - Jersey’s soccer team recognized three outstanding seniors - Wyatt Freand, David Shaffer and Brayden Crawford - on Friday night at home.

Jersey head boys soccer coach Scott Burney said the three seniors are great kids and always fun to be around.

“Wyatt will end up being one of the school’s leading goal scorers as only a two-year starter,” Burney said. “David Shaffer is a tremendous leader and the ultimate team player. We call him the General because of his awesome work ethic and ability to lead.

"Brayden is a newcomer and has worked really hard and been a nice fit as a role player for us. Wyatt has a couple of college offers and plans to play soccer somewhere next year.”

