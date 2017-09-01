The Jersey soccer team receives its championship award at the Carlinville Classic Tourney on Thursday. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver)

CARLINVILLE - Jersey’s soccer team notched its fourth consecutive win in four appearances Thursday night, claiming the Carlinville Classic Tourney title.

The Panthers edged a tough Father McGivney Catholic squad 2-1. The Panthers’ Wyatt Freand knocked in a goal in the first half that was the difference in the tight match.

David Means scored the goal for Father McGivney, while John Bray had the other goal for the Panthers.

Jersey, now 4-0, will face Mascoutah on Tuesday. Father McGivney is now 5-2 overall on the season.

