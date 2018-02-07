JERSEY - Jersey’s boys used the power of their athleticism to defeat Carrollton 77-55 Tuesday night at Carrollton.

Kurt Hall paced Jersey with 19 points, while Lucas Ross and Nathan Goldacher contributed 12 points apiece.

Ethan Brannan led Carrollton with 15 points and Gabe Jones had nine points.

Jersey head coach Stote Reeder said each game the Panthers’ offense seems to be improving, but he hasn’t been satisfied with his team’s defensive performance, giving up 30 points by the half.

“Nathan (Goldacher) and Brett (Tuttle) sparked us in the first half or we may have been in trouble,” Reeder said. “Our offense is getting better each game. We are missing A.J. (Shaw) out there.”

Carrollton head coach Matt Goetten said Jersey simply had “too many athletes running at us for 32 minutes.”

“We got out to a pretty good start, but we struggled offensively at times,” he said “Jersey is a 3A school deep with athletes, but our kids didn’t quit and played tough.”

Carrollton travels to Calhoun Friday for a Western Illinois Valley Conference game with its arch rival. Jersey hosts Triad on Friday. The Carrollton-Calhoun game is scheduled to be broadcast live on Riverbender.com.

