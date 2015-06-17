Jersey Community High School was playing with a limited squad this past week in the Lewis and Clark Community College summer volleyball league, but still showed its potential for the upcoming season.

“We had five girls playing in a summer basketball league on Monday night,” long-time volleyball coach Bob Siemer said. “The girls are doing really well. We have a few girls who will play in different positions during the summer.”

Siemer said one of the keys to his team’s success in the fall is replacing four seniors who graduated in May.

“I think we will have enough depth to cover those, but we won’t know until we play,” he said. “That is what these summer matches are for.”

Siemer said the competition in the Lewis and Clark summer volleyball league is excellent, with several top-notch local teams participating.

“It’s nice playing in the summer league,” he said. “We keep score, but there is no pressure. The Lewis and Clark girls are referees and do a good job. It is low key enough to get coaching in and work to improve your team.”

