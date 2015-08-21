JERSEYVILLE – Jersey High School showcased an abundance of talent up and down the different ranks on Friday night in front of a large crowd.

The Panthers open their season Friday at Granite City.

“We had a great crowd tonight,” Jersey coach Dave Jacobs said. “We showed our whole program to the fans. It was a beautiful night for football and a good game night type of situation. We were able to get the varsity kids on film and we can evaluate and be ready to go next week on game week.”

The Panthers scrimmaged without keeping score at all levels and ended with the varsity performing specialty tasks, punting and kicking, then running live plays.

Jacobs said after tonight, the team will prepare all week for the Warriors.

“Tonight we worked on ourselves and getting kids in position,” he said.

