JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a scam call circulating in the area. The caller, identifying himself as "Deputy Phillips," is falsely claiming that citizens have signed paperwork for jury duty and now have a warrant for their arrest.

The Jersey Sheriff's Office confirmed that this was a scam and urged residents not to provide any personal information or payments to the caller.

"Please do not trust this phone call and disconnect immediately," the sheriff’s office advised. The sheriff's office clarified that they do not have a deputy by the name of Phillips.

"Residents with concerns or who have received such calls are encouraged to contact the Jersey County Sheriff's Office directly," Jersey Sheriff Nick Manns said. "The fraudulent calls have raised alarms among local residents, prompting the sheriff’s office to take swift action in informing the community."

The Jersey Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the source of these scam calls and working to protect citizens from falling victim to the scheme.

