DOW - Jersey County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in locating a Dow woman - Kaila M. Vatole - a missing person.

The Jersey Sheriff's Office said it is believed that Kaila walked away from a residence located on Little Piasa Road in rural Dow, Illinois on January 8, 2023. Numerous searches in the area and extensive investigation have failed to locate Kaila, whose family continues to suffer with concern for her welfare and whereabouts.

Kaila is a 40-year-old white female, approximately 5’3” tall and 110 pounds with hazel eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including a prominent tattoo on her neck.

The Jersey Sheriff's Office said Kaila has a medical condition that requires a colostomy, has lived as a homeless person in the past, and has suffered with drug addiction. Kaila previously resided in Carlinville, Wood River, East Alton, and Alton.

The JCSO is asking for farmers and hunters in the area of Kaila’s disappearance to pay particular attention as they move through their property this fall for clothing items, personal belongings, or any other indications of human presence.

In addition, the JCSO is asking the public to share the attached photographs of Kaila, as well as the JCSO Facebook posts, with as many people as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Kaila is asked to contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at 618-498-6881 and ask for the Detective or Sheriff.

