JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns reported that a vehicle crash occurred on Route 3 on Wednesday night where one vehicle struck another and one of the drivers ran away from the accident.

Another passenger, who suffered an arm injury, followed after the driver. Eventually the sheriff's deputies arrived and arrested the woman. Manns said it was an apparent crash that involved a drunk driver. A name has not been released in the situation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred in the Route 3 and White Pine Lane area.