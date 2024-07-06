JERSEYVILLE - A drug bust at a Jerseyville residence where multiple children were found has led to a criminal charge against one of the city’s residents.

Daniel L. DeVerger, 38, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony. Jersey County court documents state that on June 27, 2024, Deverger was found in possession of 1-15 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) later announced more information regarding an investigation which led to a search of DeVerger’s residence, where children were reportedly found.

“During that search, several capsules with fentanyl, several capsules with fentanyl residue, a small quantity of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia were seized,” the JSCO announced on Friday.

“The JCSO wants to thank the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for their assistance in protecting the children found in the residence during the search. The JCSO also wants to remind would be drug offenders that we will continue to aggressively investigate drug crimes in Jersey County and the municipalities within.”

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

