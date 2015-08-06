JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal released a police photo of Kajavion M. McCarvey Thursday morning, who is facing charges involving a fatal bicycle accident on the Great River Road.

Kallal said McCarvey remains in custody today with Jersey County Sheriff's Department. He turned himself in at 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday to Jersey County authorities, Kallal said. It was announced Monday by Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten that charges of Aggravated DUI (alcohol or drugs) and Reckless Homicide have been filed against Kajavion M. McCarvey, 21, of East Alton. Goetten said the charges were filed after the evidence was gathered from the toxicology reports of McCarvey on that tragic day.

Carol R. Admire died at the scene of a bike accident on May 23 on the Great River Road. The incident has stirred considerable discussion and controversy.

The incident occurred in late May when the truck McCarvey was driving allegedly drove off the roadway and hit 65-year-old Carol R. Admire. Admire died from the injuries she suffered in the accident.

Admire and McCarvey were both heading south toward Alton when the incident happened. The Aggravated DUI charge has a sentence of probation to 14 years in prison, while the Reckless Homicide charge is punishable by 2-5 years in prison. Bond is set at $75,000.

These are the counts issued by Jersey County state's attorney in the case:

Count I

That on or about May 23, 2015, in Jersey County, Illinois, Kajavion Marquis McCarvey committed the offense of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, in that said defendant knowingly drove a 1990 Chevrolet carryall bearing Illinois registration 40438L south on State Highway 100, North of Stanka Lane, Godfrey, Jersey County, Illinois, while the defendant was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, causing an accident that resulted in the death of Carol R. Admire, in violation of Chapter 625, Act 5, Section 11-501 (d) (1) (F), as enhanced by Chapter 625, Act 5, Section 11-501 (d) (2) (G) of the Illinois Compiled Statues.

Count II

That on or about May 23, 2015, in Jersey County, Illinois, Kajavion Marquis McCarvey committed the offense of Reckless Homicide, in that said defendant, while acting in a reckless manner, performed acts likely to cause the death of or great bodily harm to some individual in that he operated a motor vehicle south on State Highway 100, North of Stanka Lane, Godfrey, Jersey County, Illinois, while the vehicle said defendant was driving, a 1990 Chevrolet carryall bearing Illinois registration 40438L, knowingly had a faulty steering column causing the steering wheel to move up and down and side to side, in an unsafe manner, while at the same time, said defendant had cannabis and Xanax in this blood, causing the safety of persons upon the roadway to be placed in harm’s way, causing his motor vehicle to strike the person of Carol R. Admire, thereby causing the death of Carol R. Admire, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 9-3 (a) of the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

