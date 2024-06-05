JERSEY — Senior Sean Steinacher has wrapped up an exceptional athletic career at Jersey Community High School, which has been marked by standout performances in both shot put and discus. Steinacher achieved personal bests of 47-2.5 in the shot put in 2024 and 134-5.75 in the discus.

Steinacher has been named the Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers, an honor that recognizes his contributions and achievements in track and field.

Head boys track and field coach Harold Landon praised Steinacher for his consistent excellence and dedication to the sport. “He won the Rochester Invitational this year in the discus,” Landon said. “Probably one of his biggest highlights was placing in the top three in the Greenville Invite in the shot put and discus. He was one of my better throwers throughout my career at Jersey.”

In addition to his recent accolades, Steinacher received All-Conference honors once again this year, further cementing his status as a key athlete for the school.

His performances have left a lasting impact on the Jersey Community High School track and field program.

Steinacher’s achievements reflect his hard work and commitment, qualities that have earned him recognition both on and off the field.

Again congrats to Sean on the Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month honor.

