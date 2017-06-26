JERSEYVILLE - It is rare for an athlete to join a track and field team as a senior and succeed with great magnitude.

The May Steve Medford Edward Jones Jersey High School Athlete of the Month Jacob Ridenhour did just that, recording times in the low 11s and hovering between 22 and 23 seconds in the 200 meters. He was also a mainstay on 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays for the Panthers. The Panthers qualified for the state competition in the 4 x 200 relay.

Jersey head track and field coach Harold Landon describes Ridenhour as “a natural track and field athlete.”

Landon said he has never had a student come out as a senior and do what Ridenhour did - long jump over 20 feet, post times in the low 11s in the 100 meters and get down to 23 seconds in the 200 meters.

“He is just an athlete,” Landon said. “He is going to Webster University to play soccer, but now I think he is going to run on the track team in the spring. He is a natural sprinter. I guess he has been in a lot of tough situations in soccer and basketball as a point guard, so he always remained smooth in a crowd. Nothing really bothers him, he always runs relaxed.”

Ridenhour admitted he acquired a love for running and track and field under coach Landon, who was also a top-notch high school sprinter in Illinois as a youth.

“The 100 is my favorite event,” Ridenhour said. “I knew I had speed, but I didn’t know I would be one of the top in the area. I do plan to run in college at Webster. I am looking forward to continuing to run and play soccer. I do regret not going out for track all four years, but glad I did as a senior.”

