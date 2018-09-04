JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey Community Unit School District 100 Superintendent Brad Tuttle released the district's official statement regarding a 5-year-old child being left on a district bus for three hours last week.

The incident occurred on Aug. 28 when a sub bus driver was on a route. After dropping off the last round of kids at school, one student was left behind on the bus. Sources told Riverbender.com the student was special needs, but Tuttle said he did not want to comment on the student, saying “it doesn't matter the condition of the student, their needs or who they are, this sort of thing should not happen to any student in our district or any other.”

That statement was issued by the district shortly after the incident and sent to Riverbender.com early Tuesday afternoon via email. It stated the following:

Jersey CUSD 100 experienced an incident involving a student being left on a school bus on the morning of August 28th after being picked up from the student’s home. The school district immediately took appropriate action that day and has reminded all school bus drivers of the Regional Office of Education annual training which addresses the requirement for all drivers to complete a walk-through after every route. In addition, the school district has reminded all drivers of the responsibility that comes with driving a school bus for Jersey CUSD 100.

Tuttle said that bus driver no longer works for the district, adding that driver was extremely remorseful upon learning of the egregious error.

