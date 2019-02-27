Jersey Rolls Into Regional on High Note After Win Over Mascoutah, Plays Sacred Heart-Griffin
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey, 13-18, begins IHSA Class 3A Regional play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Jersey against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 19-9.
The winner will play in Friday night's championship game.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Springfield Southeast, 26-2, and the top seed, faces Jacksonville.
JERSEY 66, MASCOUTAH 64
Jersey slipped by Mascoutah 66-64 Friday night in a thriller at home. Tucker Shalley led Jersey with 22 points, Matthew Jackson had 17 and Kurt Hall chipped in 14 as the Panthers won at Havens Gym over Mascoutah.
Shawn Weinstroer led the Indians with 17 points, Logan Moll had 12 points and Jarrod Johnson 11.