JERSEY - Jersey’s football team is trying to finish the season on a positive note this Friday at home against Columbia. This Friday’s game will also be a time to honor the Panthers’ 17 seniors who have meant a considerable amount to head coach Rodney Adkins.

“We have a great group of senior kids,” Adkins said. Adkins is in his second year as head coach of the Panthers' football team. “They have helped me instill and develop the program. We are going to send the seniors off and honor them the way we should on Friday night.”

Adkins said the team rebounded from two heart-breaking losses to Triad and Waterloo with a huge 42-0 win this past Friday over Civic Memorial.

“We want to end the season on a high note and build toward next year,” Adkins said.

Quarterback Drew Sauerwein completed 21 of 29 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the CM game. Receiver Blake Whitman had 10 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers' Sauerwein-Wittman have been one of the best quarterback-receiver combinations in the area all season. Jersey’s Kurt Hall rushed twice for 98 yards in the game. Civic Memorial's Austin Eaton rushed 19 times for 60 yards this past Friday night against Jersey.

Jersey head coach Jon Adkins said he was proud of how his team came back Friday night after two difficult defeats.

Adkins said he talked to the kids about how they could end their season on a positive note and they took step one against Civic Memorial.

“We played well and had a great week of practice,” he said. “We have 17 seniors and they are all a great group of kids. We want to end the season with a win against Columbia.”

