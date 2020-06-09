JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey Community School District announced to parents today that the scheduled June 19 graduation for seniors has been moved to Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Jersey County Superintendent Brad Tuttle said a decision to move the graduation was made after reviewing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Phase 3 mandates and meeting with the school district’s attorney, health department officials and local police.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We will monitor the guidelines from the Governor’s office and determine the format for the August 1st graduation ceremony,” Tuttle said. “Our intention is to avoid postponing again. Mr. Breden will follow up with details on whether this will be a full ceremony or a modified version to comply with state mandates. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may create. Information is fluid and seems to change almost daily. The health and safety of our students, families and employees are very important. We ask for your patience. Our hearts weigh heavy for our senior class. We are working diligently to give them a proper send-off.”

Tuttle continued and said: “Summer school remote learning began today for many of our high school students and behind the wheel driver's education is set to begin as early as later this week. Guidelines for driver's education behind the wheel training will be communicated to students and parents prior to the start of driving. We will be implementing safety procedures as recommended by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“We have received information from IHSA regarding athletics. Groups of nine athletes can begin conditioning with a coach with proper social distancing. Coaches will be communicating with athletes and parents this week.”

More like this: