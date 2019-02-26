Jersey recognizes senior basketball players, poms, cheerleaders
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School honored its basketball, poms and cheer seniors Friday night.
Include is a list of all the seniors in their respective activity.
Boys Basketball
Trenton Darr - son of Nick & Shiela Darr
Nathan Goldacker - son of John & Jill Goldacker
Kurt Hall - son of Kerry & the late Rhonda Hall
William Medford - son of Eldon & Melissa Medford
David Rogers - son of Ric & Diane Rogers
Poms
Alexandrea Frank - daughter of Terry & Tiffany Frank
Alaina Herman - daughter of Karl Herman & Diana Herman
Samantha Schleeper - daughter of Brian & Nina Schleeper
Sierra Vinyard - daughter of Steve & Jennifer Vinyard
Cheer
Andrew Bertman - son of Chris & Sarah Bertman
Kristen Dunham - daughter of Steve & Sherri Dunham
Taylor Goetten - daughter of David & Kellie Goetten
Sara Lamer - daughter of Emilio & Andrea Hernandez
Maddie Nason - daughter of Jeff & Angie Nason
"It is always a bittersweet moment when Senior Night comes around," Jersey Superintendent Bradford Tuttle said. "We have enjoyed seeing these young men and women grow up right in front of our eyes. We are proud of their work and many accomplishments both on the court and in the classroom. Thank you to the senior parents who have helped these young scholar-athletes on their journey through JCHS."
