JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School honored its basketball, poms and cheer seniors Friday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Include is a list of all the seniors in their respective activity.

Boys Basketball

Trenton Darr - son of Nick & Shiela Darr

Nathan Goldacker - son of John & Jill Goldacker

Kurt Hall - son of Kerry & the late Rhonda Hall

William Medford - son of Eldon & Melissa Medford

David Rogers - son of Ric & Diane Rogers

Poms

Article continues after sponsor message

Alexandrea Frank - daughter of Terry & Tiffany Frank

Alaina Herman - daughter of Karl Herman & Diana Herman

Samantha Schleeper - daughter of Brian & Nina Schleeper

Sierra Vinyard - daughter of Steve & Jennifer Vinyard

Cheer

Andrew Bertman - son of Chris & Sarah Bertman

Kristen Dunham - daughter of Steve & Sherri Dunham

Taylor Goetten - daughter of David & Kellie Goetten

Sara Lamer - daughter of Emilio & Andrea Hernandez

Maddie Nason - daughter of Jeff & Angie Nason

"It is always a bittersweet moment when Senior Night comes around," Jersey Superintendent Bradford Tuttle said. "We have enjoyed seeing these young men and women grow up right in front of our eyes. We are proud of their work and many accomplishments both on the court and in the classroom. Thank you to the senior parents who have helped these young scholar-athletes on their journey through JCHS."

More like this:

Aug 18, 2024 - Veteran Coach Has Wealth Of Experience As He Takes Over Granite City Football Program

Aug 7, 2024 - Alton Summer Volleyball League: Fun, Safety, and Skills

Aug 19, 2024 - Roller Derby Returns: Confluence Crush Thrill Fans

May 15, 2024 - Sophomore Star: Alyssa Bivens Shines for Knights Soccer Team, Is BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month

 