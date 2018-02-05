JERSEY - Jersey’s girls basketball team has had an incredible season in 2017-2018 and on Saturday, the team captured its 20th win along with recognizing its seniors Brianna Schroeder and Peyton Tisdale.

Jersey head girls coach Kevin Strebel said capturing the 20th win on Senior Day was sort of “icing on the cake."

Strebel said Columbia has a very solid team and his team had to get back to business against them on Saturday after an overtime win Thursday.

“We didn’t want to slip up against Columbia,” he said after his team improved to 20-5 overall this season. “The girls were focused on Friday for a very light workout after playing a double overtime game. We prepared for them and we pulled it out.”

Clare Breden scored 21 points for the Panthers and Peyton Tisdale had 10 points. Sophia Bonaldi had 17 for Columbia and Lexi Touchette added 14 points.

The Columbia head coach Scott Germain said “hats off to Jersey” for the victory. Germain also said the Panthers have an excellent group of young girls on the squad. and said they have a great group of girls.

“I think we battled and it was a good game,” he said. “We still had an opportunity with three or four minutes left, but couldn’t pull it out.”

