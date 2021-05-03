JERSEY - Civic Memorial’s boys took first place in a quadrangular track and field meet at Jersey on Friday afternoon with a score of 97 points, while the host Panthers came in second with 90 points, the Explorers were third at 41 points and Greenfield Northwestern was fourth at 21 points.

On the boys side, the Eagles had winners in Dubel in the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, four-and-a-half inches, McMurray in the long jump, going 32 feet. 3 inches, Justice Eldridge in the 3,200 meters, coming in at 11:57, the 4x200 meter relay team at 1:38.02, Lucas Naugle in the 400 meters at 57.38 seconds, Jackson Coleman in the 1,600 meters at 5:10 and the 4x800 meter relay team with a time of 9:30.65.

CM boys coach Jake Peal said there were many outstanding performances on the boys side of the Friday meet.

“It was nice to see the depth of our distance team in the 4 x 800 relay and Eldridge winning the 3,200 as a freshman in 10:57. In the 1,600 it was good to see D.J. Dutton as a fearless freshman and he and Jackson Coleman went one-two in 4:49 and 5:01.”

The Explorers received wins from Everage in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches and in the 100 meters at 11.68 seconds. Jake Hewitt also won the shot put and discus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette boys coach Tim Turnbeaugh said the Everage victory in the 100 in 11.7 was a great performance.

Jake Hewitt also was strong as usual in the shot put in discus. His top shot put effort was in the 48 feet range.

The Panthers' winners were Mueller in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.25 seconds, and the 110 meter hurdles at 16.51 seconds, the 4x100 meter relay team at 46.08 seconds, Andrew Kribs in the 800 meters at 2:10, Shultz and Mason tied in the pole vault, each going over at 8 feet, 6 inches, Withrow in the 200 meters and the 4x400 meter relay team, who came in at 3:47.

Jersey head boys coach Harold Landon said Mueller was outstanding in both hurdle races as was Kribs in the 800 and the 4 x 100 team.

More like this:

Related Video: