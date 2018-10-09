JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey homecoming festivities were filled with activities and turned out to be what Jersey Principal Cory Breden called "a great week.

Some would view the biggest accomplishment of the week as Jersey's 12-7 win over Triad this past Friday night. Kurt Hall scored a thrilling three-yard touchdown with 1:36 left to play to clinch the game. The Panthers' Matthew Jackson connected with Will Medford for the other score from 28 yards in the third quarter. The Panthers are now 3-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Breden said four seniors were included in the planning process in eighth-hour study hall and he thought that made a big difference.

"We came together and tried to do what was in their best interest," he said. "I wanted them to be part of it. We went away from the Powder Puff football game for safety reason. We had 200 kids take part in the Wednesday kickball tournament won by the seniors.

“We grilled hot dogs, chips and McDonald’s donated barrels of orange kool-aid. The bonfire was safe and supervised by the fire department and we had powder puff volleyball and that was won by the seniors. The eighth-graders won the best float award in the contest. The pep rally Friday started about 2 o’clock. We had a ton of participation as this is a tradition in Jerseyville not only for the East Elementary kids but the parochial schools. We have a lot of community members come out for the parade. It is a Jersey County event that I am proud to be part of.”

Breden said the Jersey kids behaved responsibly all week.

“I didn’t pick up five pieces of trash after the kickball tournament,” he said. “We had great faculty support with 15 members showing up for the night of the kickball tournament. We concluded the events with the homecoming dance Saturday night.”

