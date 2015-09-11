JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s football team has been on the road for the last five games it has played, which includes two games this year and three last year. Tonight, the Panthers play at home.

The 0-2 Panthers meet 0-2 Salem tonight and they should be embraced with a rocking Jersey crowd.

Jersey coach Dave Jacobs said “it is nice to get home.”

“Salem is 0-2 and young like us,” Jacobs said. “Both of us are winless, so somebody will get their first win tonight. Salem runs some two-back stuff and spreads its offense out and plays a 3-4 defense. I am really proud of our kids. They are getting better each week.”

Jacobs singled out the play of quarterback Drew Sauerwein and receivers sophomore Blake Wittman and junior Dereck Hill. On defense, junior Logan Metzler and sophomore Chris Jackson are really coming on, the coach said.

“We are excited about the journey and have some great kids to work with,” he said. “We have a lot of new players playing and new coaches coaching, it is just a new era for us.”

