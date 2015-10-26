JERSEYVILLE - Cliff Kaminski is a man beloved in Jersey County and this past week, the high school and Unit 100 employees made it Cliffy Cub Day.

Cliff, who is battling cancer, is a huge Chicago Cubs fan, so while the Cubs were alive in the playoffs, Jersey wanted to pay tribute to him.

"Cliff had such a unique spirit in that he had given and given and given to the district," Jersey Community School District 100 Superintendent Lori Hopkins said. "He captured the hearts of so many while he was with the district. Now so many people are reaching out to a man and his family who have given of themselves.

"I was blessed with some insights of Cliff while I worked with him when I was an assistant principal and he served as athletic activities director. He had a humorous spirit and great relationship with kids. He built an unbelievable band program that was second to none. There is a lot of love for Cliff in the district."

Deanna Bridgewater explained what the district did on the day to honor Cliff Kaminsky: “We made it Cliffy Cub Day and just supported him by wearing T-shirts and we donated $5 to wear jeans in support of him,” she said. "It was great. We gave him a picture of all of us.”

Bridgewater said his co-workers wanted Cliff to know they were thinking of him in his cancer fight.

“He built the band program up and was director for several years,” she said. “A Facebook page built honoring him had more than 4,000 testimonies from people with memories of him as band director and what a positive influence he was in their lives.”

Robert Kaminsky, his son, spoke for Cliff and said his dad and the family absolutely loved everything they did for him.

“I love him with all my heart, but to see this kind of outpouring of support really affirms what he has done all his life helping everybody out,” he said. “Now they are supporting him.”

Robert Kaminsky said his dad has had cancer for four years and has experienced a lot of ups and downs, but continues to fight and always stays positive. Robert said his dad continues to undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

Cliff is originally from up near Chicago and is an ardent Cubs fan, but he never rubbed it in to Cardinals fans, his son said.

“He was thrilled they made it as far as they did,” he said.

Cliff Kaminsky was an educator at Jersey for 26 years and was band director for two decades.

He retired a few years back, but the students meant everything to him, Robert Kaminsky said. He tried each day to have an impact on his students and was always there for them, Robert said.

“Now, his students and his fellow teachers, administration are there for him,” Robert said. “It is quite touching.”

