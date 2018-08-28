JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Unit School District 100 opened school Tuesday with significant building and security changes.

The Jersey district opened later so the various renovations could be completed before school started. Jersey Community Middle School, Jerseyville West Elementary and Jerseyville East Elementary have had an abundance of construction work done prior to the start of school.

Jersey Community Unit School District 100 Superintendent Brad Tuttle said a total of $8 million was spent on Jerseyville West renovations and $4 million on Jersey Community District Middle School. He said work was also done at the other Jersey Community District schools.

The funds used for the renovations were not taken from the education funding, but from health and safety and sales tax bond funds, Tuttle said.

“The sales tax bonds will take about 10 years of sales tax money to pay,” Tuttle said. “The biggest projects were at Jersey Middle and Jerseyville West Elementary. We have some grants helping with some of the projects at the middle school. We received a really low interest rate for the bonds between 2 and 3 percent.”

Jersey Middle School and Jerseyville West both received new roofs. Security has been something Superintendent Tuttle had wanted to improve and the entrances of the different schools now have a new entrance method with construction alterations. People visiting schools now must stop and ring a button for entry into the schools.

Heating and cooling changes will make a big change in Jerseyville West.

Some offices at Jersey High School were also moved and altered.

