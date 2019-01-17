COLLINSVILLE 70, JERSEY 32: In the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic on Wednesday night, Ray’Sean Taylor led the Kahoks with 21 points, while Cawhan Smith had 16, Marshall Harrison added 12 and Keydrian Jones had 11 in Collinsville’s win over the host Panthers.

Collinsville came out strong in the first half and was too much for the Jersey Panthers in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic.

Ray’Sean Taylor led Collinsville with 21 points, Cawhan Smith had 16 points. Marshall Harrison and Keydrian Jones added 11 for the Kahoks.

Tucker Shalley led Jersey with nine points, while Alex Strebel added seven.

The Kahoks are now 17-3 on the year, while the Panthers fall to 9-11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey head coach Stote Reeder said he thought his team did a good job in the first half limiting Collinsville star Ray’Sean Taylor, but his team did not rebound well and committed 12 turnovers, a key to the defeat.

“We missed two of the three keys to staying in the game and when the shot went up a lot of times our guys just watched. Sometimes we are a really good rebounding team and sometimes bad, tonight we were really bad. We did not execute the things we prepared for in practice. We kind of panicked in the game. Collinsville, though, is a really good team.”

Reeder said Cawhan Smith is an exceptional player and he would take “ten of him” on his squad, he is that solid.

Jersey is scheduled to meet Edwardsville in the tourney tonight.

Reeder expects a good game.

“Edwardsville is another Southwestern Conference team and they just about knocked off Highland in the tournament, so it will be a tough game.”

More like this: