JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey junior varsity summer team used its running game to create a pair of runs on Saturday morning, but a fourth and fifth inning rally fell short as the Panthers lost to Addidas Navy 4-3.

The loss ended the Panthers' modest winning streak at two, but played well in the game.

The Panthers scored in the top of the first, using their running game to score the run. Ian Sullivan opened the game with a walk, then stole both second and third, scoring on an error by the Addidas pitcher to give Jersey the early 1-0 advantage. Blake Carey later drew another walk, Sam Larner was hit by a pitch and Ethan Klunk drew another walk to load the bases, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey doubled their lead in the top of the second, starting with a walk to Jake Wagner, then successive walk to Sean Churchman and Higgins loaded the bases, with a walk to Griffin Williams forcing home Wagner with the run to make it 2-0. A pop out on the infield and a double play ended the inning. Addidas then scored twice in the bottom of the frame to tie the game, both runs coming in on a one-out fly ball single to center, then an infield single gave Addidas the lead at 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, a triple and a ground out brought home a run to give Addidas a 4-2 lead, but in the top of the fourth, the Panthers' running game helped bring in another run. Decker drew a walk to lead off, then stole both second and third. Austin Hayes then hit a sharp grounder to second and reached when the second baseman couldn't handle the ball, allowing Decker to score to cut the lead to 4-3. Wagner then reached on a fielder's choice, but a lineout, force play at second and another lineout ended the inning. Sullivan walked to start the fifth, but the Panthers went down in order after the walk, and never threatened again, with Addidas taking the 4-3 win.

Sullivan had the only hit of the game for Jersey, while both Hayes and Williams driving home runs. Wagner started on the mound for the Panthers, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out one in three innings of work, while Sullivan pitched the fourth, fanning one.

Jersey's summer record fell to 3-4 on the shortened season.

More like this: