JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey High junior varsity baseball team came back onto the field for an abbreviated summer season, and split a doubleheader with the St. Louis Bears on Sunday, taking the first game 5-1, but dropping the second game 16-1 to the Bears' under-16 team in games played in Jerseyville.

The Panthers played their first baseball games in just over a year, with the 2020 IHSA season having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first game, Jersey scored all five of their runs in the second inning, all with two out and the first three without benefit of a hit. It started when Garrett Smith drew a walk, took second on a passed ball, and both Seth Churchman and Austin Hayes both drew walks to load the bases. Griffin Williams and Ian Sullivan both walked to force home the first two runs, then Drake Goetten was hit by a pitch to bring home the third run. Blake Carey then stroked a two-run single to center to score Williams and Sullivan, sending Goetten to third and Carey taking second on the throw. A strikeout ended the inning.

The Bears scored their only run in the fifth on an error, two singles and a ground out to short, with a double play ending the inning and the game. Carey, Ethan Klunk, Smith and Williams all had the hits for the Panthers, while Carey had two RBIs, and Williams, Sullivan and Goetten each had one.

Churchman allowed only one hit in three-and-two-thirds innings to gain the win, while Jake Wagner conceded two hits in an inning-and-a-third.

The second game only lasted three-and-a-half innings, and the Bears jumped to a 13-0 lead by scoring three in the first, seven in the second and three more in the third before Jersey scored their only run in the bottom of the frame. The Bears scored three more times in the fourth before the game was called.

The Panthers scored their only run starting with one out, when Williams reached on an error, went to second and third on a pair of wild pitches, then scored on an RBI single to left by Goetten to make the score 13-1.

Goetten and Carey had the only two hits in the game for Jersey, with Goetten having the only RBI. The Panthers employed six pitchers in the game, with Smith striking out two, the only strikeouts for Jersey pitching on the day in one-and-a-third innings. Sullivan, Klunk, Wagner and Sam Larner each walked two batters in the second game.

The Panthers are 1-1 on the summer season.

