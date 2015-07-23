The kid’s triathlon is coming back to town. Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) and JCH Wellness Center are very proud to offer this exciting event again in 2015. A triathlon is an athletic event that consists of three phases: swimming, biking and running.

The Jersey Junior Tri set for Saturday, August 15 at 9:00am is for children 5-12 years old. The event will take place, rain or shine, in and around Donor Pool within Dolan City Park, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. Age groups will consist of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. The distances will depend on the age group. The swim leg will be 25 yards for the two youngest groups/75 yards for the two oldest groups and will be held in Donor Pool. The bike leg will be 1 mile for the two youngest groups/2 miles for the two oldest groups and will take place on residential streets adjacent to Dolan Park. The runleg will be ½ mile for the two youngest groups/1 mile for the two oldest groups and will be on roads and fields in Dolan Park. The transition area will be in the parking lot in front of Donor Pool. All participants that cross the finish line will be awarded a medal.

The fee is $22 per participant for early registration which ends on July 31 and will guarantee the participant a shirt. The fee will be $30 per participant after July 31 and will not guarantee the participant a shirt. Registration closes and will not be accepted after Tuesday, August 11. Participation is limited to the first 75 participants, so register early! The event is open to all children, not just residents of Jersey County. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

JPRD excited to offer the online registration option again this year for the special event. Register online athttps://www.signupville.com/Jerseyville.

