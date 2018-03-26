JERSEYVILLE -The Jersey Junior Panther Volleyball Spring Clinic attracted 106 players.

The clinic was a four-week, an eight-session clinic was open to all girls in grades 2-7. With the Jersey Community High School coaches and players as instructors, the girls worked on skills needed for volleyball.

The girls were also able to play matches against players in their own grade level. The players said they can't wait for summer volleyball camp the last week of July.

