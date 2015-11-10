Jersey honors volleyball players at annual banquet Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey Community High School Lady Panther volleyball banquet was held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, and awards were issued. Article continues after sponsor message The award winners were Kate Walsh, Most Assists & Most Points, Hannah Greene, Most Kills and School Record, Faith Franke, Most Blocks, Olivia Nairn, PAC Pride, Margy Tepen Best Defensive Player. The team is coached by Bob Siemer, Angie Beiermann & Brenda McCreary. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip