JERSEYVILLE - Casey Borkowski has been everything people expected him to be this spring as a sprinter for the Jersey Community High School boys track and field squad. Borkowski has posted blazing bests of 10.84 in the 100 meters, 22.62 in the 200 meters and 50.51 in the 400 meters.

He also competes on relay teams for the Panthers.

Casey is a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for JCHS.

Borkowski’s head coach Harold Landon said his senior sprinter is the real deal when he gets into the blocks and has worked hard to become the top-notch sprinter he is with high state rankings in all his events.

“The 200 meters might be Casey’s best race,” Landon said. “He has learned how to run the 400 and he is also great in the 100 meters. He is exceptionally fast in the sprints.”

Coach Landon was a state qualifier in the sprints, so Casey has learned a considerable amount from him in his years with the coach.

Coach Landon is excited about what is ahead with the sectional and state meets close on the horizon. He is hoping to see his talented sprinter advance to the state championships in Charleston.

Again, congrats to Borkowski on his selection as a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month.

