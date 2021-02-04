SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

JERSEY - Jersey's High School bowling team was extremely excited to be back in action with a home match at Tri-County Bowl on Wednesday and another one at Taylorville on Monday. The bowling season had been delayed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Governor Pritzker/IDPH Stipulations for Region III, Jersey's region in the Restore Illinois Plan.

Jersey Bowling Coach Chris Skinner said the jubilation the bowlers felt was almost indescribable.

"It was good to see the excitement in the kids' faces bowling the last two matches," he said. "They also develop friendships with other bowlers from other communities in the matches. It is great for them to be able to see each other again."

These are the results from Wednesday against Taylorville:

Varsity boys fell to Taylorville last night - 2265 pins to 2048 pins.

The Panthers were led by Danny Towell - 576 series and Tyler Ayres - 525 series.

The Varsity boys record is now 1-1.

Girls' bowling fell to Taylorville last night - 2192 pins to 2029 pins.

The Lady Panthers were led by Sammie Malley and her 511 series.

The girl's record is 0-2 on the young season.

JV 1 lost to Taylorville last night 2048 pins to 1722 pins.

The Panthers were led by Pete Barton - 553 series.

Their record is 1-1.

JV 2 Beat Taylorville last night 1588 pins to 1298 pins.

The Panthers were led by Adam Kribs - 497 series and Simon Purcell - 430 series.

JV 2 record is 2-0.

The Panthers will travel to Mascoutah Monday, host Roxana Tuesday, and host Mascoutah Thursday.

