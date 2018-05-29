Get The Latest News!

Jersey recently celebrated its award winners for the 2018 girls track season at its year-end banquet.

Award winners were:

Christine Wendell: Most Points - Freshman

Aubrey McCormick: Most Points - Sophomore

Alexis Liles: Most Points - Junior

Kaylee Vahle: Most Improved

Morgan Cook: Stephanie Lampkin Distance Runner

Hannah Tonsor: 100% Plus

Sydney Merle: Most Points - Senior

Trisyn Rudolph: PAC Pride Award

Francine Tepen: PAC Pride Award

 