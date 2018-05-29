Jersey girls track team celebrates 2018 season with awards, banquet
Jersey recently celebrated its award winners for the 2018 girls track season at its year-end banquet.
Award winners were:
Christine Wendell: Most Points - Freshman
Aubrey McCormick: Most Points - Sophomore
Alexis Liles: Most Points - Junior
Kaylee Vahle: Most Improved
Morgan Cook: Stephanie Lampkin Distance Runner
Hannah Tonsor: 100% Plus
Sydney Merle: Most Points - Senior
Trisyn Rudolph: PAC Pride Award
Francine Tepen: PAC Pride Award