Jersey recently celebrated its award winners for the 2018 girls track season at its year-end banquet. Award winners were: Christine Wendell: Most Points - Freshman Aubrey McCormick: Most Points - Sophomore Alexis Liles: Most Points - Junior Kaylee Vahle: Most Improved Morgan Cook: Stephanie Lampkin Distance Runner Hannah Tonsor: 100% Plus Sydney Merle: Most Points - Senior Trisyn Rudolph: PAC Pride Award Francine Tepen: PAC Pride Award