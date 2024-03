Listen to the story

BETHALTO - Jersey defeated Civic Memorial 8-1 in a dual girls tennis match Wednesday in Bethalto.

Jersey swept singles with Hannah Hudson, Chelsea Maag, Libby Roth, Holli Roberts, Aubrey McCormick and Lilly Ingram recording wins. The Panthers' Hudson and Maag captured the No. 1 doubles match and Roth and Roberts prevailed at No. 2.

CM's Erin Spahr-Hannah Butkovich combined for a No. 3 doubles victory.

Jersey improves to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.