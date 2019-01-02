



JERSEY - The Jersey girls basketball team experienced one of the bright spots of the season for the program on Saturday, capturing its own holiday tournament crown with a 50-30 win over Triad.

Jersey head girls basketball coach Kevin Strebel said he was excited about the victory on Saturday night and his team's play in the tournament.

“It is a long, long drought, we went 3-2 in that tournament," Coach Strebel said. "It has been a while since we have been able to celebrate one. The girls have bought in, and during the course of a long basketball season there will be some ups and downs and we hope for more big wins to come. Our bench was fantastic in this tournament, that helps you get through three and four games. In the second quarter, we were putting in a whole new group. I don’t know how many players scored in the tournament. There were lots of players contributing.”

“I thought we did rebound well considering the size differential. The first-half defense was phenomenal; the ball pressure, the steals and defensive rebounds. When they score 13 points in the first half pretty tough. We go to Breese Central to play Monticello on Jan. 5. We still have the Carrollton Tournament and some big conference games."

Sophomore Clare Breden led the Panthers with 19 points, while Abby Manns added 13 as Jersey won its own tournament on Saturday evening.

Heather Rood led the Knights with 13 points, while Alyssa Powell had six.

The Panthers go to 11-6 on the season, while Triad is now 6-8.

THIRD PLACE GAME

MCCLUER NORTH 49, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 24: Adrenna Snipes was held to 10 points on the day, while Kamryn Fandrey added five as the Stars took third place over the Explorers.

Sanya Johnson led the way with 19 points, while Michelle Owens added 13.

McCluer North is now 10-1 while Marquette goes to 12-6 on the year.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

TAYLORVILLE 55, CARROLLTON 50: Natalie Snyder led the Tornadoes with 24 points while Olivia Pruitt added 10 as Taylorville took the fifth-place game over the Hawks.

Hannah Krumweide led Carrollton with 22 points, while Marley Mullink had 13 points and Libby Mueth 11.

The Hawks are now 2-5, while Taylorville goes to 3-7.

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

ALTON 68, HARDIN CALHOUN 60: Laila McNeal’s 24 points and Germayia Wallace’s 18 helped the Redbirds take the seventh-place game over Calhoun.

Sophie Lorton had 26 points for the Warriors, while Colleen Schumann added 16 for Calhoun.

The Redbirds move to 4-9, while Calhoun is 0-8.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

