JERSEY - Jersey's girls battled to the end against Mascoutah on Tuesday night at Jersey, but lost 20-25, 25-18, 20-25.

Mascoutah’s Payton Adkins had 15 kills, Bonnie Thompson added 10 kills, Molly Cravens had 33 assists. Mascoutah is now 8-18 overall, Jersey falls to 10-7.

The following Jersey senior volleyball players brought out teachers who had played a big role in their high school time.

The seniors were:

Katilyn Stellhorn

Madisyn Carpenter

Alexis Liles

Katelyn Walker

Madison Nason

Hannah Hudson

Jessica Vetter

Sara Lamer

The girls and teachers of their selection who inspired them during their high school time are shown above.

Mascoutah head volleyball coach Todd Gober said it was a battle with Jersey.

“I thought Jersey played tremendously,” he said. “They kept pushing it back to our side and played solid and a strategic let-us-beat ourselves the type of game. Jersey played great defense, had great ball control and are well coached. It was a good match.”

Jersey head volleyball coach Justin Wilhite said his girls were in a great spot going into game three but just couldn’t pull the win out.

“We have to decide if we want to set the tone for the program and be taken seriously,” the coach said. “I can’t say enough about my seniors. The seniors are all fantastic.”

