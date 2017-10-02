Jersey freshmen volleyball girls take first in own tournament, future looks bright
JERSEY - The Jersey Community High School freshmen volleyball team placed first in their tournament on Saturday, September 30.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The girls are coached by Brenda McCreary, Maddie Steckel and Bob Siemer.
The team members are, front row left to right: Nataly Weiner, Sydney Gillis, Abigail Droege, Clare Breden, Sally Hudson and Emma Plasmeier.
Back row - Leah Link, Ryleigh Jones, Grace Myers, Elizabeth Strebel, Chloe Whited, Boston Talley and Samantha Weishaupt.