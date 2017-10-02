Jersey freshmen volleyball girls take first in own tournament, future looks bright Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - The Jersey Community High School freshmen volleyball team placed first in their tournament on Saturday, September 30. Article continues after sponsor message The girls are coached by Brenda McCreary, Maddie Steckel and Bob Siemer. The team members are, front row left to right: Nataly Weiner, Sydney Gillis, Abigail Droege, Clare Breden, Sally Hudson and Emma Plasmeier. Back row - Leah Link, Ryleigh Jones, Grace Myers, Elizabeth Strebel, Chloe Whited, Boston Talley and Samantha Weishaupt. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football