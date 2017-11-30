JERSEY - For every school, the coaches and teachers strive to achieve as much success on the academic side as they do in athletics.

For Jersey’s football team, receiver Blake Wittman and quarterback Drew Sauerwein couldn’t have set better examples than what they did this past season. For their dedication and success not only on the football field, the two were named to the IHSA All-Academic Team. Blake was also named as a member of the honorable mention All-State.

Wittman was Sauerwein’s favorite target all football season for the Panthers. Sauerwein’s had an excellent season both passing at the quarterback position and running the ball.

“I am unbelievably proud of both of these young men as it is a huge accomplishment not only to be a tremendous athlete and football player breaking school records but to be an excellent student as well," Jersey head football coach Jon Adkins said. "We are student athletes and these two absolutely portray that term.”

Sauerwein said it was one of the greatest achievements of his football career.

“I am very thankful for this honor.”

Wittman echoed Sauerwein’s statement: “I have always tried to find a good balance between academics and sports and I am thankful for the award.”

