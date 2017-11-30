JERSEY - For every school, the coaches and teachers strive to achieve as much success on the academic side as they do in athletics.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For Jersey’s football team, receiver Blake Wittman and quarterback Drew Sauerwein couldn’t have set better examples than what they did this past season. For their dedication and success not only on the football field, the two were named to the IHSA All-Academic Team. Blake was also named as a member of the honorable mention All-State.

Wittman was Sauerwein’s favorite target all football season for the Panthers. Sauerwein’s had an excellent season both passing at the quarterback position and running the ball.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am unbelievably proud of both of these young men as it is a huge accomplishment not only to be a tremendous athlete and football player breaking school records but to be an excellent student as well," Jersey head football coach Jon Adkins said. "We are student athletes and these two absolutely portray that term.”

Sauerwein said it was one of the greatest achievements of his football career.

“I am very thankful for this honor.”

Wittman echoed Sauerwein’s statement: “I have always tried to find a good balance between academics and sports and I am thankful for the award.”

More like this:

Yesterday - Fearsome Foursome Linebacker Crew Are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes Of The Month For Shells

Today - MELHS Football Team Rides High Note Into Weekend After Big Win

Sep 28, 2023 - Quarterback Jack Brooks Shows Leadership Qualities For Granite City Football Team, Is Stillwater Senior Living Athlete Of The Month

Jun 26, 2023 - Drake Champlin Has Outstanding Season For Oilers Baseball Squad

Sep 25, 2023 - Running Back Ryan Brokaw Is Shining Star For Granite Football Team, Is Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete Of The Month

 