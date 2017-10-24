Jersey finishes volleyball season in strong fashion, but drops regional match to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE - The Jersey Panthers concluded their season with a string of wins, but fell in their regional opener 25-11, 25-19 against a tough Jacksonville squad.
Jersey finished the season 12-19 overall, but has a solid group of returnees for next year and had a very strong freshman squad this season.
The Panthers' Samantha Ayres and Faith Franke are seniors who will graduate in the spring.
"There is a good nucleus coming back, so the future looks bright for Jersey volleyball," Jersey head girls volleyball coach Bob Siemer said.
Jersey stat leaders against Jacksonville were: Sara Lamer with 5 points, Ayres with 4 points and Franke with 6 blocks.
